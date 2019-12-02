New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is taking the helm of the national arm in charge of electing Democrats to governorships.
Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador, is in his first-term as governor. He will succeed Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as head of the Democratic Governors Association on Tuesday.
The organization focuses on getting Democrats elected across the currently. Democrats currently control 23 governorships to Republicans' 27.
Democrats face some headwinds in 2020, including keeping governorship in Republican-leaning Montana and North Carolina.
In an interview, Murphy said he thinks Democrats can win by focusing on "kitchen table issues," like health care.
Murphy contrasted himself with Republican predecessor Chris Christie, who headed the Republican Governors Association before running for president. Murphy says he won't do that.
