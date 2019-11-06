A fast-moving fire that roared through a central New Jersey home has left two people dead.
Middlesex County authorities say the fire in Jamesburg broke out around 3:45 am Wednesday. The two bodies were found a short time later inside the single-family home.
The names of the victims have not been released, and their cause of death has not been determined.
No firefighters or police officers were injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation,
