A bedridden woman was killed when a pickup truck crashed into the side of her home in southern New Jersey, authorities said.
Brick police said the crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday, as an 86-year-old driver pulled the pickup into a small shopping plaza. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the side of the home, which is next to the plaza.
The pickup went into the living room, where the 54-year-old woman was staying. She suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The woman's husband and their adult son were also in the home but were not hurt. It's not clear if the pickup truck driver was injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
