High tides and strong winds are causing flooding in some parts of the New Jersey shore.
No major problems were reported. But Sea Bright's fire department conducted numerous rescues of people who had become stranded in flood waters overnight in the particularly flood-prone community, which is wedged between the ocean and the Shrewsbury River.
Ocean City and Ventnor opened schools two hours late Friday to let flood waters subside before parents and school buses tried to navigate the roadways. And Wildwood closed a bridge into the city during the morning high tide.
Parts of Long Beach Boulevard, the main road through Long Beach Island, also were impassible Friday morning due to flooding.
Another round of flooding is expected with the evening high tide starting around 7 p.m. Friday.
