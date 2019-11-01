xml:space="preserve">

A New Jersey man snared in a child sex sting is going back to prison more than 20 years after he was convicted of sexually assault a boy when he was a church counselor.

A judge in Ocean County on Friday sentenced 48-year-old Thomas Blumensteel of Manchester to seven years in prison for luring. He must serve at least five years before he'll be eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Blumensteel was arrested in September 2018 in a sting in which an undercover detective posed on social media as a 15-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Blumensteel arranged to meet for sex.

