Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.



A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org



All times are Eastern.



Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.



TODAY'S TOP STORIES



NO



IN BRIEF:



— BANK MERGER-SUN TRUST PARK— Atlanta's SunTrust and North Carolina's BB&T have combined into a megabank with a new name, Truist, but the completion of their merger won't immediately change the name of the Atlanta Braves home field.



— ODD-RUNAWAY-BED-BATH-BEYOND_Employees at a North Carolina Bed, Bath & Beyond found an uninvited sleepover guest while opening the store.



—ESCAPED PIG NAMED BISCUIT— A pet potbellied pig named Biscuit has been captured outside a South Carolina restaurant.



—OBIT-UPC-INVENTOR_The inventor of the Universal Product Code has died.



___



VIRGINIA



RICHMOND-NEW MONUMENT



A monumental bronze sculpture of a young black man astride a galloping horse is being permanently installed in Virginia's capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. By Sarah Rankin. Sent: 150 words. Upcoming:



IN BRIEF:



—POLICE OFFICER-CHILD SEX ASSAULT_A now former police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was having a sleepover with his children.



___



MARYLAND/DELAWARE



IN BRIEF:



— WESLEY COLLEGE-FINANCIAL PROBLEMS— A private college in Delaware is seeking money from the state for the third time this year.



— TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY— Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new transportation secretary for the state of Maryland.



— BABY DEATH_ Baltimore police are investigating a baby's death that was recently ruled a homicide.



___



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.