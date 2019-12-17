North Carolina police responding to a report of a fight in progress have found a 15-year-old high school student shot to death.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release that officers found Olajuwon Nasir Tillman lying in the street with a gunshot wound Monday night in an area south of downtown.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tillman was a student at Parkland High School in Forsyth County. Authorities are working to make counselors available.
His was the 28th homicide in the city so far this year, three more than Winston-Salem had at the same point in 2018.
