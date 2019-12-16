Police in North Carolina have discovered what they believe are the remains of a missing woman who disappeared in 2012.
A survey crew working in a wooded area near a Concord highway found the skeletal remains, police said in a statement released on Friday. Investigators confirmed they think the bones are those of Crystal Dawn Morrison, who was 31 when she vanished after work at a recruiting firm in the same area. Morrison's friend, Lacey Castro, told WSOC-TV the remains were found less than a mile from where she vanished.
The remains will undergo forensic testing to determine the identity because of extreme decomposition, the statement said.
Morrison left work early the last day she was seen and told loved ones she wasn't feeling well, news outlets reported. She called a friend to pick her up at a gas station nearby, but when the friend arrived, Morrison wasn't there. Investigators searched for weeks but didn't find any leads.
Morrison's family later hired a private investigator and the Center for Missing Persons offered a $25,000 reward for tips, news outlets reported.
Concord police are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.