UN: Syria constitution committee set, will meet within weeks

A long-awaited Syrian constitutional committee is set to convene in the coming weeks, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.



Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters that the Syrian government and opposition finalized an agreement to create the 150-member committee. It is tasked with drafting a new constitution for the civil-war-torn nation. The committee is seen an important step toward potentially ending the more than eight-year-long conflict, which has killed over 400,000 people.



Guterres called the committee "credible, balanced and inclusive" and said he believed it "can and must be the beginning of the political path out of the tragedy."



The constitutional committee has been planned since a Russian-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, but it has taken nearly 20 months for the sides to agree on the membership — particularly on a list of experts, independents, tribal leaders and women to make up part of the group. The U.N. was authorized to put together the list but the choices faced objections, mainly from the Syrian government.



"The constitutional committee's launch and work must be accompanied by concrete actions to build trust and confidence," Guterres said in a statement.



His announcement came after Syria's state news agency SANA reported earlier Monday that Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem was meeting with U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen in Damascus. Al-Moallem said the discussion focused on the committee's setup and guarantees that it be free "from any foreign intervention."



SANA added that only the Syrian people should have the right to determine their future "without external pressures in what guarantees restoring security and stability to all parts of Syria."



Al-Moallem, according to SANA, said that Damascus will have the right to continue fighting "terrorism in accordance with international law."



A cease-fire took effect at the end of August, halting a major government offensive on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country. Idlib is mostly controlled by the al-Qaida -linked militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.



Guterres said last week that agreement on the committee's composition had been reached, and "final work" on the arrangements was under way.



The U.N. is to facilitate the committee's work, in Geneva.



