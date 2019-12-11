Egyptian whistleblower gets 5-year jail sentence in absentia

According Monday's online version of the Al-Akhbar daily, a Cairo criminal court sentenced Ali over the weekend to pay around 42 million Egyptian pounds ($2,600,000), after his firm, Amlak, failed to settle a dispute with the government over taxes owed between October 2012 and September 2016. He was also fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,100). Al-Akhbar did not specify the day of the sentencing.