Summer of Blob: Maine sees more big, stinging jellyfish

Jellyfish are tracked each summer by Nick Record, a senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine. Typically fewer than half the jellyfish reported are lion's manes. This year, almost all of several hundred jellyfish observed were the lion's mane variety. The exact number of total jellyfish sightings isn't available yet, but Record said it's on pace to be in the typical range of 300 to 700.