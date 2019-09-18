Advertisement

Prosecutors: Nurse took drugs intended for dying veterans

Associated Press |
Sep 18, 2019 | 1:00 PM
| BOSTON

Federal prosecutors say a former nurse at a veterans' hospital in Massachusetts took liquid morphine intended for dying patients for her own use and then administered diluted doses.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Kathleen Noftle took the drugs in 2017 from veterans under her care in the hospice unit at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford.

Advertisement

They say in one case, a veteran who received a diluted dose of morphine experienced increased difficulty breathing and increased suffering in his final days.

The Tewksbury woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation and tampering with a consumer product. She is scheduled to appear in federal court later in the day.

A voicemail was left with her federal public defender.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisement
Advertisement