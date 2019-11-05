A congressional committee is investigating U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan's campaign spending.



The U.S. House Committee on Ethics said Monday it hopes to complete its investigation by Dec. 17.



The Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent agency that reviews House misconduct allegations, turned over a confidential report to the committee in September.



The Massachusetts Democrat has been dogged with questions about a last-minute cash infusion during the final days of her 2018 campaign.



Trahan has admitted using $300,000 deposited by her husband into a joint account.



Her office said Tuesday she had the right to use the funds under an agreement the couple entered into before marriage.



Under federal election law, only the candidate can donate unlimited funds to their campaign.



Complaints have also been lodged with the Federal Elections Commission .



