Colombians fill streets hoping to channel wave of discontent

Defense Minister Guillermo Botero resigned in early November following revelations that at least eight minors had been killed in a bombing that targeted a small band of dissidents. Duque's key ally, former President Álvaro Uribe, is under investigation for alleged witness tampering and is also sliding in popularity. And Duque himself drew criticism after holding up photos at the U.N. General Assembly that he said were proof that the socialist government in neighboring Venezuela harbors Colombian rebels – only to find out later that at least one of the images was taken in Colombia.