Flood watch for northern Illinois as more storms approach

The National Weather Service says more flash flooding is possible overnight in northern Illinois as another wave of thunderstorms arrives.



The weather service's Chicago office has issued a flash flood watch for the Chicago metropolitan area, several other northern Illinois counties and Lake County, Indiana, for late Saturday through Sunday morning.



Soils are saturated in the region after torrential rainfall Friday and Saturday morning and dumped up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in some areas.



The weather service says that's created conditions favorable for life-threatening flooding that can begin quickly.



Showers and thunderstorms were expected to move through the area again after midnight Saturday, and new flooding is possible.



Officials urged residents not to drive onto flooded roadways.



