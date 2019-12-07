A man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck Thursday night after exiting a commuter bus in Florida, authorities said.
The man had just gotten off the bus on Jacksonville's Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jocelyn Wells said during a news conference. The man walked in front of the bus to cross the road and was hit by the delivery truck.
The man, who wasn't immediately identified, was crossing the street mid-block, Wells said.
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus remained at the scene, while another bus was brought in to take the passengers to the destinations. No charges were immediately reported.
Wells wanted to remind the public about the importance of pedestrian safety.
"Make sure that the traffic is clear before crossing," Wells said. "Once you get off of the bus, I would wait until the bus takes off so that you have a clear sight of what's coming. More so than anything else, cross at a red light."
