White Castle has announced plans to open its first fast food restaurant in Florida since closing its Miami burger joint decades ago.



The company announced this week that its new restaurant in Orlando will be among the national chain's biggest. But so-called "Cravers" will have to wait about 18 months before the store is built and open for business.



White Castle is best known for its sliders and became a household brand more than a decade ago with the release of the film "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle."



A White Castle restaurant operated in Miami in the 1960s. The chain now operates 375 restaurants in 13 states.



