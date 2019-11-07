Deputies arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy found wandering in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach .
Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera says 31-year-old Delkie Walter faces a child neglect charge after the child was found barefoot and carrying a small backpack on Wednesday afternoon.
She says deputies showed the child's photograph at a nearby school and found a sibling who confirmed his identity. The mother was arrested.
Authorities say the Department of Children and Families removed the children from the home and placed them with a relative. That agency is also investigating the case.
Walter was released from jail early Thursday. A lawyer for her wasn't listed on jail records.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Deputies arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy found wandering in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach .