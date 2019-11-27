Authorities say a Florida woman has been hospitalized following a crash with a police vehicle.
The News-Press reports the collision occurred Monday night in Cape Coral.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 37-year-old woman was attempting to make a left turn into a shopping center when an oncoming Cape Coral police SUV crashed into her passenger side and then hit a palm tree.
The officer suffered minor injuries. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but she was upgraded to fair condition on Tuesday.
It wasn't immediately known whether the officer was responding to a call. Florida Highway Patrol says the marked patrol vehicle's lights and sirens weren't activated.
The crash remains under investigation.
