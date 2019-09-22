Repairs to Panama City sewage and water lines cost millions

The biggest city devastated by Hurricane Michael last fall has had a recent series of sewage leaks, and local officials say it will cost more than $200 million to repair its sewage and water systems.
Television station WMBB reports that more than 65,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed freely through the streets and ditches of Panama City, right into local waterways, over the past two months.
City manager Mark McQueen says the spills are unacceptable.
He says it could cost than $200 million to $300 million to revamp the city's sewer and water systems.
Officials say the problems existed before Hurricane Michael devastated the community last October. But the storm left it in worst shape.
___
Information from: WMBB-TV, http://www.wmbb.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.