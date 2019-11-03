Florida's new highspeed rail system is building a station at PortMiami, giving theme park tourists the opportunity for a car-free vacation by connecting them to the busy cruise ship destination.



Brightline said Tuesday it will build a station at PortMiami by 2020. The Virgin Trains will ultimately connect a crucial 170-mile (275-kilometer) stretch from West Palm Beach to Orlando and its theme parks. It's scheduled to open in 2022. Another station in Aventura has been approved, and the company is working with Boca Raton to add a station there.



PortMiami is home to 22 cruise lines and served more than 5.5 million travelers last year.



____



This story has been corrected. The Brightline statement did not mention an eventual expansion to Jacksonville and Tampa.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.