Florida detective quits, charged with forging records

A detective for a Florida sheriff's office has resigned following his arrest on charges of forgery and falsifying public records.



Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that 31-year-old Dennis Jones Jr. was arrested Tuesday.



An investigation found that Jones falsified two waivers of prosecution in a report in May. The investigation involved a boy and girl who were in a relationship. Officials say Jones wrote that he went to both homes and that both sets of parents requested to sign waivers. In a follow-up, another detective visited the parents in August and collected their sworn statements that they'd neither met with Jones nor signed waivers.



The report says a similar incident happened during another investigation.



Jail records don't list a lawyer for Jones.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.