11:45 a.m.



Stocks are moving higher as traders become more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress.



Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners Wednesday. Texas Instruments climbed 2.1% and Union Pacific added 2.5%.



Investors were encouraged by a report that Washington and Beijing were closer to agreeing on tariffs that would be rolled back as part of an initial deal.



Google parent Alphabet rose 1.7% after co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page relinquished their management roles.



The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.7% to 3,114.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 197 points, or 0.7%, to 27,701. The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,567.



Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.79%.



