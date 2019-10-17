The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):



9:40 a.m.



Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors applauded solid earnings from a number of U.S. companies.



Investors were also encouraged Thursday by news that Britain had reached a tentative deal to separate from the European Union .



Netflix jumped 7.4% after reporting earnings the night before that blew past analysts' forecasts.



Industrial companies were doing well. Honeywell added 2.2% and CSX, a railroad operator, climbed 2.7%. Both turned in quarterly results that were better than investors were expecting.



The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 3,002.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.3%, to 27,079. The Nasdaq added 50 points, or 0.6%, to 8,174.



Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.



