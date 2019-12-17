xml:space="preserve">

Dow Jones Industrials

Low: 28,220.56

Close: 28,267.16

Change: +31.27

Other Indexes



Standard&Poors 500 Index: 3192.52 +1.07

NYSE Index: 13,795.35 +0.20

Nasdaq Composite Index: 8823.36 +9.13

NYSE Amer Composite: 2,484.42 +5.57

Russell 2000 Index: 1657.56 +7.63

Wilshire 5000 TotalMkt: 32,503.69 +24.45



Volume

NYSE consolidated volume: 3,644,963,238

Total number of issues traded: 2,759

Issues higher in price: 1,658

Issues lower in price: 1,017

Issues unchanged: 84

