xml:space="preserve">

Dow Jones Industrials

Hi

Low: 27,325.13

Close: 27,502.81

Ch

Other Indexes



Standard&Poors 500 Index: 3093.20 —20.67

NYSE Index: 13,366.09 —82.17

Nasdaq Composite Index: 8520.64 —47.34

NYSE Amer Composite: 2,404.50 —36.52

Russell 2000 Index: 1602.63 —4.95

Wilshire 5000 TotalMkt: 31,540.69 —194.73



Volume

NYSE consolidated volume: 3,499,656,276

Total number of issues traded: 2,766

Issues higher in price: 1.009

Issues lower in price: 1,671

Issues unchanged: 86

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement