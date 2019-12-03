Dow Jones Industrials



Hi



Low: 27,325.13



Close: 27,502.81



Ch



Other Indexes







Standard&Poors 500 Index: 3093.20 —20.67



NYSE Index: 13,366.09 —82.17



Nasdaq Composite Index: 8520.64 —47.34



NYSE Amer Composite: 2,404.50 —36.52



Russell 2000 Index: 1602.63 —4.95



Wilshire 5000 TotalMkt: 31,540.69 —194.73







Volume



NYSE consolidated volume: 3,499,656,276



Total number of issues traded: 2,766



Issues higher in price: 1.009



Issues lower in price: 1,671



Issues unchanged: 86



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.