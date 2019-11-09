The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite both closed at fresh record highs Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell slightly but is still up for the week.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index fell 3.65 points, or 0.1%, to 3,074.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points, or 0.1%, to 27,492.63.
The Nasdaq added 1.48 points, or 0.02%, to 8,434.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.22, or 0.1%, to 1,599.61.
For the Week:
The S&P 500 is up 7.71 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is up 145.27 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 48.28 points, or 0.6%
The Russell 2000 is up 10.28 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 567.77 points, or 22.7%.
The Dow is up 4,165.17 points, or 17.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,799.40 points, or 27.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 251.05 points, or 18.6%.
