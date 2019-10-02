Wheat for Dec. lost 9.75 cents at 4.89 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at 3.8775 a bushel, Dec. oats was up .75 cent at $2.8275 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 5.75 cents at $9.1375 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.43 cents at $1.0605 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was up 1.10 cents at $1.4207 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.6220 a pound.
