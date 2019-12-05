AFI names 'Joker,' 'Jojo' among top 10 films of the year

The AFI's other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller "1917," Martin Scorsese's crime epic "The Irishman," Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunit "Knives Out," Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation "Little Women," Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," Quentin Tarantino's Los Angeles fable "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" and Clint Eastwood's Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama "Richard Jewell."