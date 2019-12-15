The Latest on Week 15 in the NFL (all times EST):



12:40 p.m.



The Broncos and Chiefs will be playing their divisional matchup in a snowstorm at Arrowhead Stadium .



Flurries began to fall overnight, far earlier than meteorologists predicted, and the intensifying snow caused major problems for people trying to get to the stadium.



That includes some members of the Chiefs, such as running back LeSean McCoy and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who were a bit late for warmups.



An hour before kickoff, dozens of workers were trying to clear off the yard lines, end zones and sidelines as the snow swirled inside the stadium. From above, the scene unfolding below looked like a snow globe come to life.



The Broncos are seeking just their fourth win in 18 trips to Arrowhead in December.



12:35 p.m.



The NFL draft doesn't happen until late April but Boomer Esiason already knows who he wants the Bengals to take.



The former Cincinnati quarterback — who was the last one to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl and win a playoff game — handed a Bengals helmet to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow during a segment on "The NFL Today" and said, "I want to welcome you from one Bengal to the next."



Esiason did something similar on the CBS pregame show in 2002 after Carson Palmer won the Heisman. Cincinnati selected Palmer in 2003 with the top overall pick.



The Bengals (1-12) have a one-game lead over Washington for the top overall pick.



11 a.m.



Five teams are in position to clinch playoff berths in Week 15 of the NFL schedule.



In the AFC , where Baltimore has won the North and Kansas City has taken the West, both New England and Buffalo can get in from the East.



The Patriots do so with a win or tie at lowly Cincinnati. The Bills clinch if they win at Pittsburgh in the Sunday night game. Neither team can secure the division crown regardless of how they do Sunday.



Baltimore can grab home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs if the Patriots lose and the Chiefs also fall at home to Denver. The Ravens get a first-round bye if New England or Kansas City doesn't win.



In the NFC , where New Orleans owns the South title, Green Bay's place in the postseason will come if it beats Chicago at Lambeau Field and the Rams lose or tie at Dallas.



San Francisco moves on with a victory or tie against Atlanta or a Rams loss or tie or losses by Green Bay and Minnesota, which is at the Chargers.



Finally, a Seattle victory and a Rams loss or tie, or a Vikings loss, or a Packers loss and Vikings tie gets the Seahawks a spot.



