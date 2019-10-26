Jets' Osemele has shoulder surgery in 'unexcused absence'

NOTES: LB C.J. Mosley will not play against Jacksonville as the Jets continue to determine if more than just a groin injury is ailing him. "We'll know more information after we get through this game as far as what we're going to be doing, what he's going to be doing," Gase said. Mosley was injured during the season opener and returned Monday night against New England, but did not appear to have his usual burst. Gase wouldn't rule out Mosley going on season-ending injured reserve. "I think everything is on the table right now," he said. ... LT Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB/KR Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) and LB Albert McClellan (concussion) are also out against Jacksonville. ... TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) and LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) are doubtful, while DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR/PR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and CB Trumaine Johnson (toe) are questionable. Johnson was limited Friday after being injured during practice. ... WR Jamison Crowder (knee) was a full participant after being limited Thursday.