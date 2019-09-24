Giants Barkley has high ankle sprain, time out uncertain

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.



Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn't have much additional information to offer Monday, a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.



Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches and with a boot on the ankle in the second half.



Former Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon had a high ankle sprain last season and he missed the first five games of the regular season.



Shurmur also said linebacker Alec Ogletree pulled a hamstring in the second quarter and his replacement, Tae Davis, sustained a concussion in the second half.



Receiver Russell Shepard also is being evaluated for a sprained foot. Shurmur seemed concerned about the injury but he did not say more.



Wayne Gallman is going to take over for Barkley, who had 10 rushes for career-low 8 yards before being hurt. The Giants are probably going to have to sign another running back, Shurmur said. Eli Penny is the only other running back on the roster.



"It's like any injury, it's very unfortunate to have Saquon out of the lineup," Shurmur said. "We all know what he brings to the team, but it's going to fall on all of us to move forward and do what we can to win games."



Tight end Evan Engram , who scored on a 75-yard pass play to ignite the comeback, noted the rally happened with Barkley on the bench.



"A lot of guys stepped up and made plays and we found a way to win," Engram said. "I think we have a lot of talent, and we have the personnel to be successful and to move forward. We are definitely rallying behind Wayne and are going to push him, and make sure he gets prepared this week, as we all know that he will. We are all going to come in on Sunday with that same mentality that we had going into the second half after losing Saquon."



