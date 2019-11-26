"It's still one of those things where you can't really swing a helmet like a weapon," he said. "It's tough to justify that no matter what's happening. Obviously in the heat of the moment it could anger you even more if that's what was said, and you could see why he was kind of upset out there. ... That's the crazy part with life is you have two people and you're probably never going to find out the exact truth. It's always somewhere in between usually."