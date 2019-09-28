Antonio Brown's fall as fast as his rise in NFL

"It's lacking in any personal accountability and I know what that's like for sure because I always compared myself to other people in terms of what punishment did they get," Leaf told The Associated Press. "I was that guy for so long where I just couldn't take an honest look in the mirror and see my part in it. When you no longer rely on the idea of blaming others then you have to take a look at what your part is in all this and he's just not willing to do that as of yet."