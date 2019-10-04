No. 25 Michigan State seeks another upset of No. 4 Buckeyes

Ohio State and Michigan State each have a defensive end who likely will be playing on Sundays next fall. All-American Chase Young has been nearly unstoppable for the Buckeyes, leading the nation with eight sacks and anchoring a defense that is No. 2 nationally. Michigan State's defense is anchored by Kenny Willekes , who had a season-high 12 tackles against Indiana. He led the conference in tackles-for-loss last season with 20.5 and likely would be in the NFL already had he not broken his leg in the bowl game.