Mack Brown and North Carolina are bowl eligible after routing a rival.
The Tar Heels beat N.C. State 41-10 on Saturday night, reaching six victories in Brown's first season of a second stint as North Carolina's coach. There are 79 bowl-eligible teams, one more than needed to fill the 78 slots.
Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Friday. The Golden Flashes finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.
Oregon State fell short of ending its drought, losing to Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State hasn't been to a bowl since 2013.
The states of Florida and Ohio have the most bowl-eligible teams with six each. Michigan is next with five.
These 79 teams are bowl eligible. One will be left on the outside looking in:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Arizona State
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
Boston College
Buffalo
BYU
California
Central Michigan
Charlotte
Cincinnati
Clemson
Eastern Michigan
Florida
Florida Atlantic
Florida International
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas State
Kent State
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana Tech
Louisville
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Miami
Miami (Ohio)
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi State
Navy
Nevada
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Ohio
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
SMU
Southern California
Southern Mississippi
Temple
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
Toledo
Tulane
UAB
Utah
Utah State
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
Washington
Washington State
Western Kentucky
Western Michigan
Wisconsin
Wyoming
