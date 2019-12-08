A 34-year-old British woman has been revived by Spanish doctors after enduring a six-hour cardiac arrest.
Barcelona's Vall d'Hebron hospital said Thursday that Audrey Marsh got caught in a snowstorm in the Spanish Pyrenees on Nov.3 and suffered severe hypothermia before entering cardio-respiratory arrest.
Six hours later, after being rescued by helicopter, she was revived in the hospital.
Hospital doctor Eduard Argudo said Marsh arrived with a body temperature of 20 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit) — the normal temperature is 37C.
However, he said the sharp fall may have saved her as the cold preserved her organs.
The hospital said in a statement that Marsh, a resident of Barcelona, still hasn't fully recovered feeling in her hands but will be able to return to work in coming days.
