A Ukrainian activist and veteran of the war in the country's east, detained in Poland based on an Interpol request issued by Russia, was released on Sunday, a Ukrainian official said.



Andrii Deshchytsia, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, announced on Facebook that a Polish prosecutor ordered the release of Ihor Mazur.



Mazur was detained by Polish border guards on Friday based on request from Russia, which had sought his extradition.



There was no immediate confirmation from the Polish government. Earlier, however, Polish news agency PAP quoted Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz as saying that Polish authorities would analyze the case and decide in accordance with international law.



Czaputowicz also said that Interpol warrants are sometimes abused.



Ukrainian authorities had appealed to Poland for Mazur's release.



No other details were immediately available.



Mazur is deputy chairman of the nationalist group UNA-UNSO, which said on its website that Mazur was on Russia's wanted list for participating in battles against Russian forces during the first war in Chechnya.



