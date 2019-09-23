Sophia Loren, Valentino receive standing ovation in Milan

Sustainability awards went to Max Mara for a program to upcycle camel fibers from its coats to make insulation called CameLux, and Zegna for creating a collection including 10% of looks made completely out of upcycled materials under a program promoted by the #usetheexisting hashtag. Dutch model Doutzen Kroes, wearing a fully recycled look by Max Mara, was honored for using her social media platform to raise money to help protect elephants from being killed for their ivory through the Knot on My Planet initiative.