UK reduces its terror threat level to 'substantial'

The change in the level is a positive development but hasn't eliminated the threat of terrorism, said the head of counterterrorism policing, Neil Basu. He said about 800 investigations are still underway nationally and 24 attack plots have been thwarted since March 2017, when 52-year-old Khalid Masood fatally struck four people with a car at Westminster Bridge then fatally stabbed a police officer before security forces shot and killed him in a courtyard outside Parliament.