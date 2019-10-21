Duchess of Sussex calls 1st year of marriage difficult

The Duchess of Sussex says her first year of marriage to Britain's Prince Harry has been hard because of Britain's tabloids.



The former Meghan Markle tells ITV news that her British friends warned her not to marry the prince "because the British tabloids will destroy your life."



The former U.S. television star says she "naively" dismissed the warnings, because as an American she didn't understand how the British press worked.



She says "I didn't get it so, yeah, it's been complicated."



The duchess earlier this month sued the Mail on Sunday tabloid, claiming it illegally published a letter she wrote to her father.



Prince Harry tells ITV says most of what's printed in the British tabloids is not true, adding "I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.