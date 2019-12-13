Prosecutors in Delaware have dropped charges against a former city councilman who was accused of refusing to detour around a gay pride parade and striking a parade organizer with his truck.
Television station WBOC reported that prosecutors signed an agreement Tuesday dropping the charges against 90-year-old Reuben Salters.
Salters was charged earlier this year with third-degree vehicular assault and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Dover police have said the incident was not considered a hate crime but instead is believed to have been sparked by road rage.
Salters has agreed to pay more than $1,000 to cover the man's medical bills and lost wages. The agreement notes that the parade organizer will also apply for Personal Injury Protection benefits within 60 days and that Salters will pay the cost of outstanding medical bills or lost wages not covered by his own auto insurance.
Salters will have his driving privileges reviewed by the Division of Motor Vehicles and must maintain car insurance until at least June of 2021. Salters stepped down from Dover City Council in 2011 after 22 years on the council.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.