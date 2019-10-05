An official with the Delaware Department of Correction says two correctional officers and one inmate have been hospitalized after they came in contact with an unknown substance at the state's maximum-security prison.
Paul Shavack is the department's deputy bureau chief of prisons. He tells the Delaware News Journal that the three people were exposed to the substance in a prison cell at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
The newspaper reports the individuals were hospitalized Friday as a precautionary measure and their conditions were not immediately known.
An agency spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the situation Saturday.
The prison was the site of an inmate riot in 2017 in which a prison guard was killed and two others were beaten and tormented.
