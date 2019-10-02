Spike Lee shells out for Knicks memorabilia at auction

Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.



The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week's sale.



Among Lee's acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals , won by the Knicks, and Holzman's NBA coach of the year trophy that season.



Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California.



Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.



"It was a memory I will never forget," he said in a statement from SCP Auctions. "Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history."



Holzman's championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.



