"You never want to play league games early," said Boeheim, noting he'd feel the same way if the Orange had won. "It's stupid. It's just a money grab. They've got scheduled games for the ... TV contract, so you've got to play games early, and then somebody had the brilliant idea of opening up the first game with a league game. I just don't think it's good. I don't think it's smart. The league's the most important thing, so why would you play the first game in the league? It makes no sense to me."