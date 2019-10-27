Scherzer scratched from Game 5, Ross to start for Nationals

Rizzo and Martinez said Scherzer's injury was not related to the back problems that caused the 35-year-old right-hander to go on the injured list this summer and limited the pitcher to an 11-7 record with a 2.92 ERA in 27 starts. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer had bursitis in his right scapula and a strained rhomboid muscle in the right side of his upper back.