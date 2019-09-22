Padres fire manager Andy Green during season-ending skid

Barajas, 44, said his message to the team would be "just about getting back to who we are, what we're about. I think what we've seen over the last two, three weeks isn't the Padres, isn't a real picture of what our character is like, and just about getting back to playing baseball, having fun, laughing in the clubhouse, the dugout. We haven't been doing a lot of that. When you're playing free and you're enjoying your teammates, enjoying the game of baseball, usually you play better. That's the message."