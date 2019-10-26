"We found out that Mr. Richard and Mrs. Margund opened a beer bar together in Pattaya, but the business was unsuccessful," Lt. Col. Sompong said at a news conference where Stanislaus was present but didn't speak. "That led them into an argument. A Thai witness said they had an argument before the victim went and took a shower. But whether or not the argument led to a murder, we can't say at this point."