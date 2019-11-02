Strong quake shakes southern Philippines, no big damage seen

There was no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the quake, which the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology said had an initial magnitude of 6.6 and was caused by movement in a local fault about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) deep about 25 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato province. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake had a magnitude at 6.8.