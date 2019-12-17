Murakami holds rare public reading to mark debut anniversary

After the two authors took turns reading passages from their works, Murakami said, "Actually, I have a brand new novel that I wrote a few weeks ago, and I haven't even published it." He said it is called "Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey" and is a sequel to "A Shinagawa Monkey," a story of a woman named Mizuki who forgets her name because a monkey had stolen it, published as part of a 2002 compilation, "Five Strange Tales from Tokyo."